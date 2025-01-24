WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker was freed after being trapped in a construction vehicle in Waltham Friday.

A power pole hit by the lull truck crashed down and sent wires onto a car parked nearby.

The accident happened at Castle and Pond streets.

Eversource was seen working to replace the downed pole.

