COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island trash collector picked up and has rescued an injured owl while working in Coventry.

The Coventry Public Works Department said on Facebook that one of their trash collectors noticed an owl sitting too close to the road on the employee’s route Tuesday. WPRI-TV reports town Animal Control were soon called to the scene while the driver waited with the owl.

From the look of the owl in a picture posted by the department , the owl apparently had an injured eye.

The Public Works Department says the owl was safely transported to a wildlife rehabilitation center for treatment.

