Trash fire temporarily shuts down part of Prudential Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A trash fire erupted in the Prudential Tunnel Tuesday night, triggering a large response from fire crews, road closures and major delays ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Crews in at least six fire trucks arrived at the scene on the eastbound side of Interstate 90 near Exit 22 to extinguish the blaze and search for any potential hot spots.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials are also on scene inspecting the area to make sure it is safe to reopen.

There were no reported injuries.

The cleanup effort is underway at this time.

Traffic is stopped in both directions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.