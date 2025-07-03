PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Trash trouble is piling up as the Republic Services sanitation strike extends to third day.

Teamsters union members shouted and swore when Republic Services brought in replacement workers Wednesday; they are demanding higher wages, stronger health benefits, better working conditions, and paid time off.

Trash pickup is affected in more than a dozen communities.

Republic said replacement crews are now collecting in Malden, Lynnfield, Gloucester, and Peabody.

Concern about the impact of the strike remains.

The local Teamsters union told 7News there has been no update in their contract negotiations.

