REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding a trash truck crash in Revere on Saturday morning that prompted them to close the northbound side of Route 1.
Troopers responding to a reported crash at 7:43 a.m. found a trash truck that had crashed through a guardrail on the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.
Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 onto Route 60 while they work to clear the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)