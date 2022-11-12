REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding a trash truck crash in Revere on Saturday morning that prompted them to close the northbound side of Route 1.

Troopers responding to a reported crash at 7:43 a.m. found a trash truck that had crashed through a guardrail on the northbound side of the highway, according to state police.

Traffic is being diverted off of Route 1 onto Route 60 while they work to clear the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

At 7:43AM we responded to a crash of a trash truck through the guardrail on Rt 1 north in Revere. Traffic being diverted off of Rt 1 onto Rt 60 as the entire NB side is shut down. Left lane southbound closed. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/tz73IY802n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2022

