Trash truck goes up in flames in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trash truck went up in flames Tuesday in Fall River.

A home video showed big orange flames shooting out of a truck doing its regular garbage pick-up.

“I was hearing a popping noise, and by the time I got outside, the cab was already engulfed,” said Natalie Ferreira, who saw the trash truck on fire.

Ferreira grabbed her cell phone and recorded what she could, but firefighters told her to push back. The truck driver had tried to extinguish the flames, but they weren’t letting up. People were told to get out of their homes.

“They were banging on the door saying we have to leave the house so we were all evacuated and we ran down the street,” said Daryl Perkins, who was evacuated from his home.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the back of a 2014 trash truck owned by a private company.

It jumped to three cars, totaling a Toyota Corolla, burning the back of a Dodge Ram, and popping the rear lights of a Honda Odyssey.

“All three cars were up in flames. It was really scary,” Perkins said.

The heat also melted the vinyl siding on two apartment homes and broke a window on a third.

People inside those houses say they could feel the fire in their apartments.

“I’m a Florida man, and I like my heat. It just kept getting hotter than it’s normally supposed to be,” said Johnny Fuller, who was evacuated from his home.

Overhead utility lines were fried, too.

In the end, the flames were put out and no one was hurt, but it certainly gave everyone a scare.

“It was so close,” Perkins said. “You know what I mean. It was crazy.”

