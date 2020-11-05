BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A trash truck pulled down overhead wires and a telephone pole in Belmont on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responding to Beech Street found the tilted telephone pole and wires laying on the road.

The area was secured as Belmont Light made repairs.

No additional information has been released.

Belmont Fire responded this morning to Beech St. near Irving St. for a trash truck that pulled down overhead wires and a telephone pole. The area was secured and Belmont Light responded to make repairs. @belmontlight @BelmontPD @Belmont_Ma pic.twitter.com/cWS5MvFSfF — Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) November 5, 2020

