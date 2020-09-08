Trash truck rips down power lines in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A trash truck ripped down a utility pole and several power lines in Somerville on Tuesday morning, prompting a number of road closures.

The truck got caught on overhead wires and pulled down a pole in the area of Lowell Street and Broadway, officials said.

Crews are working to untangle the truck and replace the topped pole.

The public is urged to avoid the area until further notice.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

