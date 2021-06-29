WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Members from the WInthrop public health department are reaching out to residents after a man crashed a truck and shot and killed a Black man and woman over the weekend, saying they want to address the community’s trauma.

Nathan Allen, 28, crashed a stolen box truck into a Winthrop home and then killed Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper and retired state trooper David Green before he was shot and killed by police. Heartbroken neighbors said they’re still processing the killings, but wanted to focus on Cooper and Green.

“It’s just so sad,” said Green’s neighbor, Sheena Anderson. “I’m going to miss Dave, I’m going to miss him big time.”

The town is offering free counseling and trauma team members said residents who are feeling upset have people they can talk with. Team members were going door to door in the neighborhood, but said residents can reach out as well.

“If you have any trauma in you, if you were exposed to the stress, ask for help,” said Winthrop police officer Sarj Gergerian.

