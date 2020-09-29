‘Traumatized’ Cane Corso rescued from Mass. breeding facility ready for forever home

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A traumatized Cane Corso who has been recovering with the Animal Rescue League of Boston since being rescued from an unsafe breeding facility in September of last year is ready to find the right owner to give it the forever home it deserves.

Three-year-old Alexandria was among the 20 dogs seized from the breeding facility that were found “living in poorly ventilated, unsanitary, and dangerous conditions,” according to the rescue league.

All of the other dogs have been adopted and enjoying their new lives — but Alexandria has taken longer to become ready to re-home.

“The majority of the animals were traumatized by their former living situation, compounded by limited outdoor access and socialization,” the organization wrote in a statement. “Sadly for Alexandria, her level of traumatization was extreme, and caused her to become quite fearful of everything around her.”

But after months of encouragement, support, and help from ARL staff, Alexandria has made tremendous strides and now enjoys being outdoors, playing with other dogs, and is even more eager to approach a new person.

Due to these issues, Alexandria will require multiple meets with her potential adopters to ensure she is comfortable.

Interested adopters can reach out to the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)