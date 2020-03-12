Travel ban announcement leaves passengers at Logan with a lot of questions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Passengers traveling through Logan International Airport in Boston on Thursday expressed concern over a recent travel ban announced by President Donald Trump the night before.

Many chose to cancel flights to Europe last minute or have changed flights to return home early from Europe following the president’s announcement on coronavirus concerns on Wednesday.

American citizens and their families will not be banned from returning to the US when the 30 day travel ban begins on Friday.

Still, Elie Saliba had his mother on the earliest flight from Germany to the US following the president’s announcement.

“She didn’t have time. Initially she was going to come to travel next week but then when we heard the news, we just got on the next flight, just get over here to be safe,” Saliba said.

The ban does bar travel to dozens of European countries, excluding the U.K.

Foreign nationals from those countries will not be allowed to travel to the US during those 30 days beginning at midnight on Friday.

