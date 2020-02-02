Travel ban in effect as ninth coronavirus case confirmed in U.S.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A new travel ban is now in effect across the country as the ninth case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., and some officials are calling for more action.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security began enforcing the new travel restrictions. Foreign nationals who visited China in the last two weeks will not be allowed to enter the country and U.S. citizens flying from China will have to land in one of seven airports, and be quarantined for up to 14 days.

Logan is not one of those airports, and a few flights from China arrived Sunday afternoon before the ban went into effect. The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 300 people in China and infected more than 14,000 worldwide.

In addition to the new travel restrictions, airlines will now have to ask all passengers booked on international flights if they have been to China in the last two weeks. Sen. Ed Markey said the White House needs to take more action.

“It is critical that we have a comprehensive plan, it’s critical that President Trump name a czar,” Markey said. “He has not done it yet, to coordinate all of our efforts to limit the consequences.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)