Travel ban in effect as Scituate recovers from massive storm

SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Waves higher than houses spilled into neighborhoods in Scituate, taking the brunt of a massive storm that saw widespread flooding and heavy winds.

Midnight’s high tide crested at 14.5 feet — three feet above flood stage.

Saturday morning, residents woke to serious damage.

Roads along the ocean were flooded and a travel ban was implemented to keep people away from dangerous road conditions.

Trees and power lines are down throughout the area. At one point, the entire town was without power. As of Saturday morning, that figure was at 86 percent according to the MEMA outage map.

Crews were working through the night hoping to restore power, but many are still in the dark with nowhere to go.

The force of the nor’easter pummeled the coast, slamming seawalls and sending the ocean spilling into roads, backyards and homes.

The full extent of the damage won’t be known until some time today, as cleanup begins and waters finally begin to recede.

