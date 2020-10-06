Travel magazine ranks top 10 hotels in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hotels across the world were forced to close their doors earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic wiped out tourism and business travel, but a select group in Boston are celebrating after being recognized by a prestigious travel magazine.

Conde Nast Traveler on Tuesday announced its “Readers’ Choice Awards,” which included a list of the top 10 hotels in Massachusetts’ capital city.

The XV Beacon Hotel at 15 Beacon St. was ranked atop the list.

The list also included the historic Fairmont Copley Plaza in the Back Bay, noted as “an elegant choice” for travelers looking for a “snapshot of grand old Boston.”

The top 10 hotels in Boston were ranked as follows:

XV Beacon The Whitney Hotel Mandarin Oriental The Langham Four Seasons Hotel Boston Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel Commonwealth Seaport Hotel The Revolution Hotel The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel

The magazine’s choice awards are said to be the longest-running recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

