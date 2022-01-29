NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Though it was not the jackpot location for snow this time around, many plow drivers working in the Merrimack Valley said travel is dicy.

The fine powdery snow made for dismal visibility that is likely to continue well into the night and residents are urged to stay home if they can.

Plow drivers say as soon as they get a road clear, the whipping winds blow it right back into the road.

North Andover has accumulated about 8 inches as of snow as of 4 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)