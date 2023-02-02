Travel will be reduced on the Sagamore Bridge to Cape Cod next month to allow for maintenance work.

Transportation officials say here will only be one lane in each direction starting March 1. No end date has been provided.

The lane closures come as officials begin the process of replacing the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges, which were built in the 1930s.

Officials say the new bridges will look similar to the current bridges, with some modern updates.

Last month, the federal government denied the state’s funding request to replace the bridges. MassDOT applied for a $1.8 billion grant, which would have funded about half the total cost of the project.

Massachusetts transportation officials said they were disappointed by the decision, but won’t stop fighting for funding.

