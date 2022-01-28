BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials are urging people to stay off the roads and use the MBTA if necessary.

The T’s General Manager Steven Poftak announced Friday that the Commuter Rail and subway lines would be running on a normal Saturday schedule. Service on the D Branch of the Green Line and the Mattapan Line will be suspended at the end of the day Friday and through Saturday. They will be replaced with bus service.

The Commuter Ferry to Charlestown will also be suspended. The T’s 60 foot buses will be taken off the road at the end of service Friday but, the 40 foot buses will run as scheduled.

Flood barriers surrounded much of the Aquarium Station ahead of Saturday’s nor’easter and as the forecast evolves, the transit system may add more walls and close the entrance.

“They’re getting ready for the barrier just in case the bomb cyclone overflows the station that happens a few years ago,” said Old Town Trolley Driver Gonzo Scheno.

Scheno’s tour picks tourists up by the underground T station and he said he has been watching preparations there carefully.

MBTA officials say are even more equipment and plans in place that the public hasn’t seen yet. A massive snowblower nicknamed “Snowzilla” and snow plow-clad trains will keep the falling flakes from piling up on the tracks.

More staff will be on hand to clear the snow from platforms and walkways as well.

In the meantime, salt from the city’s 38,000-ton store has been delivered to Boston’s Public Works stations throughout the day. About 850 pieces of equipment have been serviced and are prepared to get to work.

In Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu put a parking ban in place on city streets starting at 9 p.m. to make sure the plows can get the job done.

At Logan Airport, 480 flights have already been canceled for Saturday so far and more are expected with pending white-out conditions and strong winds on the way. Many airlines are waiving change fees to encourage people to travel before the blizzard hits.

