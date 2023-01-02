The MBTA has announced a new round of service changes, including weekend closures to accommodate construction projects along the Green, Orange and Red lines.

Due to ongoing demolition work at the Government Center parking garage, officials said Orange and Green Line trains will bypass Haymarket station during the weekends of Jan. 7-8 and Jan. 21-22.

During the weekend of Jan. 14-15, service for sections of both lines will be suspended, with closures between Back Bay and North Station on the Orange Line and North Station and Government Center for the Green Line. MBTA officials said the Green Line trains will be replaced by shuttle buses, while Orange Line riders are being asked to use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center during this time.

During the service suspension, track, signal and power system maintenance will take place, including “the replacement of rail between Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center stations,” according to an MBTA announcement.

Elsewhere on the Green Line, Medford Branch trolleys will be replaced by shuttles on Sunday, Jan. 8, with bus service running for one day between Medford/Tufts and East Somerville. The one-day change is due to emergency repair work needed on water lines that serve the Medford/Tufts station.

The Red Line will also experience its own closures on Jan. 7-8, with Ashmont and Braintree branch trains being replaced with shuttles between Broadway and Ashmont stations and between Broadway and North Quincy stations.

MBTA crews aim to use that time to make “necessary repairs” to the pedestrian bridge between Columbia Road and the lobby at JFK/UMass station, with plans to reopen the Columbia Road pedestrian ramp after repair work is done.

