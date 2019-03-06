Traveler caught with rocket-propelled grenade launcher in his luggage

ALLENSTOWN, PA. (WHDH) — A Florida man was stopped at an airport in Pennsylvania on Monday after TSA agents found an unassembled rocket-propelled grenade launcher and what appeared to be a functional grenade in his checked bag, officials said.

The St. Augustine resident was stopped at a departure gate at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allenstown after agents found the unassembled weapon in his luggage. But a closer inspection determined the launcher was non-functional and the grenade was a replica.

“The traveler told officials that he believed the item could be brought on the flight in a checked bag,” the TSA wrote. “Contrary the passenger’s belief, however, no realistic or replica weapons are permitted to be brought onto airplanes. The items were confiscated and the man was able to continue on to his flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.”

