BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers at Logan Airport are still dealing with cancellations and delays Monday after a deadly winter storm swept across the nation.

People could be seen in long lines early Monday morning waiting to check in their bags. As of 6 a.m., there are 25 delayed flights and 34 cancelled flights.

More than 6,000 flights were delayed Christmas Day and over 2,000 were cancelled, leaving many people stranded at airports across the country.

One traveler at Logan said it was a Christmas miracle that her family’s flight out of Salt Lake City was on time.

“We get on the plane, everything happens on time, the crew is friendly,” Erika Quttner said. “It’s been easy, it’s a breeze.”

Another woman at Logan said her daughter was left stranded in Detroit for two days mid-journey.

