BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it’s been delaying flights due to air traffic control shortages. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says many controllers are calling out sick since they’re no longer paid because of the government shutdown.

“I want to see your flight not be delayed,” Duffy said. “I don’t want [it] canceled, but our priorities are safety.”

The FAA reported delays in airports across the country, including Denver, Newark, and Burbank. Some people flying into Boston witnessed first hand some of those delays.

“I think each of my flights have been delayed by at least three hours so I’ve been living in the airport for the most part,” Phaedra Harrington said, who lives in Washington, D.C.

Some who flew out were concerned about how it could impact their flight home.

“Yeah, we’ve been worried about that, especially when we get to Florida,” Leo Gaughan said, who lives in Tyngsboro. “Coming back, we’re worried about flights being canceled.”

As we enter day seven of the shutdown, the U.S. Senate has made no progress in passing a funding bill. Democrats want republicans to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies.

The GOP wants to table that until the end of the year.

President Donald Trump sent mixed messages about whether negotiations will happen before or after the shutdown ends, saying, “We have a negotiation going on right now with the Democrats that could lead to very good things, and I’m talking about good things with regard to health care.”

Later, Trump said on social media, “I am happy to work with the Democrats on their failed healthcare policies, or anything else, but first they must allow our government to re-open.”

