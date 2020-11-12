Travelers buying fake negative COVID-19 test results before traveling to certain countries

BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers are buying fake COVID-19 test results on the black market as some airlines are now requiring proof of a negative virus test before passengers can board a plane to certain countries.

Forged negative tests have been reported in France, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

Police in Paris say they recently busted a ring hawking doctored coronavirus tests.

People are reportedly paying up to $300 for the fake documents.

With the busy holiday season around the corner, experts say getting a test in time can be difficult for travelers.

TripAdvisor says more than half of Americans plan to travel this Thanksgiving.

The Transportation Security Administration has adapted some rules amid the pandemic and is now allowing passengers to bring larger bottles of hand sanitizer on planes.

Travelers with PreCheck also do not have to remove their shoes, belts, or electronics in an effort to eliminate a number of touch points.

