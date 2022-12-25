BOSTON (WHDH) - Holiday travelers hoping to make their way through Logan Airport on Christmas were met with some delays and cancelations as a result of a major winter storm that swept across the nation.

At Logan on Sunday, one woman said her daughter had a difficult trip back home after finding herself stranded in Detroit for two days due to the storm.

Airports nationwide were still playing catchup after a bitter blast impacted travel.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Logan had 235 delays and 73 cancelations.

And though some families said they were disappointed to have to move their holiday celebration back a two or day, many were just happy to finally get where they were going.

