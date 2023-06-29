BOSTON (WHDH) - Travelers were encountering few delays at Logan Airport Thursday afternoon even as experts said many traveling out of state for Fourth of July vacations would be preparing to fly.

There were few delays and cancellations, with some flights even arriving early.

Among the cancellations that had taken place, the website Flight Aware showed United Airlines with the most cancellations for flights in or out of Logan Airport.

Within the airport, there were few complaints.

“Everybody’s on time,” said Phillip McCarty, who was at Logan to pick up his son.

“Getting here and getting back is probably the toughest part,” he continued.

Naomi Daniel, who flew on Thursday, said she didn’t encounter any delays.

“But, at first, my flight was pretty booked so they were asking people if they wanted $300 to get on a different flight,” Daniel said.

Minimal delays at Logan on Thursday came after some travelers were met with major headaches at certain US airports in recent days.

A total of 7,400 flights were delayed at US airports on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

While the number of delays had begun to decrease by Thursday afternoon, the AP reported that United was still struggling, accounting for the majority of flight cancellations in the US for the day.

