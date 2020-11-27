Travelers from all states except Hawaii must quarantine when coming to Mass

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials added another state to their travel advisory on Friday leaving just Hawaii on the lower-risk list.

Beginning Saturday, travelers from Vermont, the last New England hold out, will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

In order to avoid self-isolation, travelers may also produce a negative COVID-19 test that was administered within 72 hours of arrival.

Anyone coming to the state should fill out the Massachusetts Travel Form unless they are coming from The Aloha State.

Failure to comply with these steps could result in a $500 fine.

