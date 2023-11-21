BOSTON (WHDH) - A record number of travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Thanksgiving season.

With high travel volumes and a mix of rain and snow in the forecast, officials and passengers alike were bracing at Logan Airport Tuesday.

“Be flexible,” one passenger told 7NEWS. “Just expect the worst and then you’ll probably get the best.”

AAA recently projected 55.4 million people will travel between Wednesday and Sunday. Of those travelers, 49 million are expected to drive. With other travelers set to take to the skies, CNN last week said the Transportation Security Administration was bracing for record-setting traffic through US airports.

Citing aviation firm Cirium, CNN said Sunday is expected to be the busiest day at airports within the Thanksgiving rush as many travelers return home from their trips.

In addition to earlier travel projections, a messy storm moving across the US stoked some fears Tuesday.

Snow is expected to filter across higher elevations in Massachusetts Tuesday night before transitioning to rain. Rain is then forecast to continue across the state and much of the east coast through part of the day Wednesday. North of Massachusetts, snow may linger in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine into Wednesday morning before clearer skies arrive for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to forecasts.

While clouds thickened Tuesday afternoon, Massport only reported a handful of delayed arrivals and departures out of Logan.

Inside the airport, security lines were small as of around 6 p.m.

Officials have reiterated advice to pack smart, plan ahead and arrive early, nonetheless.

“Luckily, we were only 15 minutes delayed, so I still got here on time,” said one passenger who had been worried about delays. “I feel like Thanksgiving combined with weather, it’s always worse.”

