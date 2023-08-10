Related Maui surveys the burned wreckage caused by the deadliest US wildfire in years

A family from Burlington traveled to Lahaina to celebrate a big birthday, and another from Bedford, New Hampshire vacationed in Maui to mark a graduation. However, neither family got the trips they planned for.

Susan Papik’s loved ones were on the beach when in the distance, wildfires broke out. They drove their rental car to get something to eat but found the roads closed when they headed back to the resort.

“We found out last night. They were staying in a target parking lot,” Papik said. “They went and got pillows and blankets and PB&J and stocked up for the car.”

Papik said many families, including her loved ones, are sleeping in their cars in Walmart and Target parking lots.

Eddie Sweeney’s niece is with her five kids, all under the age of 12.

“Finding food has been a little bit of a challenge because most of the stores are closed,” Sweeney said. “The resort itself has a limited capacity.”

While these two New England families try to cope with the catastrophic conditions in Maui, they know it could be worse. More than 30 people have been killed by the flames.

“We’re all concerned about the people who lost lives and property over there but from my immediate family we’re happy everybody is safe,” Sweeney said.

Passengers are stranded at the main airport in Maui, and travelers and some residents trying to escape the deadly wildfires are landing in Boston.

Kaylee Douglass is trying to return to Boston.

“It’s just, it’s scary to see a big wildfire just kind of coming your way, and it’s not something I ever experienced before,” Douglass said.

She said while she has someone to stay with, thousands of others are sheltering at the airport as they wait to get off the island.

Kaylee Douglass, traveler from Boston:

“Just the fact that it was spreading so fast and you didn’t really know what was going to happen, and then, of course, like losing your stuff and not really knowing where are you going to go for the night,” Douglass said.

The fires spread quickly, and Douglass said if she knew how intense the fires would be, she would have left earlier.

“Went to the beach and then came back and heard that the roads were closed,” Douglass said. “I didn’t really know there was any serious fires going on once I left, or I would have grabbed all my stuff.”

Mike Magee from Canada said he and his partner ended up going to Hawaii and are now changing their plans again.

“We didn’t go to Greece because of the wildfires, then we came here and there’s wildfires,” Magee said. “We were closer to them here than we are in Canada, though there’s a lot there. We can smell the air quality was similar actually.”

Officials said people at Maui’s main airport should be patient as they work to help everyone get out. Additional flights were added yesterday and more flights were added today.

