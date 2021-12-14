BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are warning travelers to expect delays at Logan Airport Tuesday night.

The Massachusetts Port Authority said they were dealing with an issue with the computer system that handles check-in and baggage for airlines in Terminal E.

All airlines using that terminal were forced to manually check passengers and baggage in until the issue was resolved around 10:30 p.m.

Even after the issue was fixed, travelers who were supposed to take off earlier in the night crowded the terminal as they waited to be checked in.

“I wasn’t expecting this. I came here at 7:30 p.m. and the flight was scheduled to be at 10:30 p.m. so, I was expecting to be inside the plane at 10 o’clock,” said Basheer Hasan who is flying to Sudan.

Ali Uner who is flying to Istanbul said by the time to computers came back online, he had already been waiting in the airport for three hours. He said communication between the temporarily stranded passengers and the people in charge has been lacking.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)