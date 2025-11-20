BOSTON (WHDH) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is proposing an $18 fee for travelers without a REAL ID to pass through airport checkpoints.

The REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government enhance security standards for identification. After years of delays, REAL ID’s became mandatory for all air travelers in May 2025.

Under the new proposal, travelers without a REAL ID would pay the $18, then use a biometric kiosk to verify their identity — granting access to TSA checkpoints for up to 10 days. TSA said the fee would cover the cost of that technology.

Reaction from travelers is mixed.

“It’s probably good because sometimes you tend to forget and don’t carry a REAL ID,” said Vaish Naraya.

“Doesn’t sound fair to me,” said Matt Froehlke.

TSA called the proposal the next step toward full REAL ID compliance.

“It’s so frustrating, you know, getting a flight, booking tickets, and whatnot and traveling — they just make it so much more complicated,” said Isaira Alvarez. “There’s pros and cons but ultimately there’s nothing we can really do about it other than express how we feel.”

The $18 fee per person is non-refundable, according to TSA.

