(CNN) — Travis Kelce has landed a role Ryan Murphy‘s new FX horror series, “Grotesquerie.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end (and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend) will act alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the upcoming show.

Both Kelce and Nash-Betts posted videos to Instagram as production started.

“I don’t know when it started, I can’t put my finger on it, but it’s different now,” Nash-Betts says in a voiceover for an early series teaser. “There’s been a shift, like something’s opening up in the world, a kind of hole that descends into a nothingness.”

The series will air when football season returns later this year.

Kelce previously showed off his performing chops when he hosted “Saturday Night Live” in March 2023. He is also set to host of Amazon’s “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” game show and has his ongoing “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

