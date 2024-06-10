BOSTON (WHDH) - High profiles figures were back at TD Garden Sunday to take in Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.

As Boston eked out a 105-98 win to take a 2-0 series lead, rapper Travis Scott, former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman were all spotted in the crowd.

Several other musicians were at the Garden, including music producer Metro Boomin.

Boston Bruins players Charlie McAvoy, David Pastrnak, and Jeremy Swayman also cheered on the Celtics, according to a list of celebrity attendees from the NBA.

Check out the celebrities in attendance for Game 2 of the #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ojbnAPY5j5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 10, 2024

Celtics legends including Paul Pierce, Leon Powe and Kevin Stacom all similarly gathered at the Garden.

Following their Game 2 win, the Celtics will now travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Tipoff in Game 3 is set for Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

