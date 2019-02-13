Treacherous driving conditions lead to crashes across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police departments across the Bay State were busy Tuesday evening responding to motor vehicle crashes as heavy snow fell.

Some towns saw nearly six inches of snow that later turned into sleet and freezing rain, making for a difficult commute.

“The roads are getting slick. We have already responded to a few crashes. Stay off the roads if possible and if you have to drive, DRIVE SLOW,” Seekonk police had urged drivers in a tweet.

In Spencer, a car ended up off the road in a ditch, while difficult driving conditions led to a five-car crash in Bridgewater.

A plow truck in Duxbury was also involved in a crash.

Reggie Tenan says crews kept up with the streets the best that they could but the roads still remained slippery.

“It’s awful. It’s real slippery. You gotta go slow,” he said. “The roads are plowed fairly well but not great, but yeah, it’s slippery. Just be careful.”

Many highways dropped their speed limits, including the Massachusetts Turnpike, which reduced speeds to 40 mph during the height of the storm.

The MBTA worked hard to keep trains running on schedule for commuters.

The T fired up special heaters that warmed up the tracks, allowing for most trains to run on time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)