Treasure hunter finds nearly $50K stashed in attic of a Western Mass. home

(WHDH) — A box with $46,000 was found hidden inside a Western Massachusetts home.

Decades of rumors led to an incredible discovery in the floorboards of the home. Thousands of dollars had been hidden in the house since the 1950s so, the family kept hiring treasure hunters but every single one came up empty.

Eventually, Keith Wille was hired and he was able to track it down.

“I think we were all in shock,” he said.

The treasure hunter said he has done family treasure hunts before but has never found one this big.

The family said they have not decided what they are going to do with that money.

