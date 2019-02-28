Treasurer accused of stealing from Somerset-Berkley Regional HS Athletic Boosters Club

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Somerset woman is facing criminal charges after authorities say she stole nearly $35,000 from the Somerset-Berkley Regional High School Athletic Boosters Club while working as the organization’s treasurer.

Dulce Pacheco, 51, was formally charged Thursday on a charge of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Pacheco is alleged to have stolen $34,500 from the club and used the money to pay off her mortgage.

She will be issued a summons to appear in Fall River District Court on March 18.

