Trebek wishes Jeopardy fans a Happy Thanksgiving in pre-recorded video

Late Jeopardy host Alex Trebek wished fans a Happy Thanksgiving in a pre-recorded message shared by the TV show on Thursday.

“Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentlemen! In spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing,” Trebek said in the video.

The TV show released his video on Twitter Thursday.

The beloved game show host died earlier this month at age 80.

