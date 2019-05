MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree apparently got struck by lightning in Millbury overnight.

Firefighters responding to Clearview Country Club on Park Hill Avenue found glowing embers on the trunk of the tree.

The cause remains under investigation.

Engine 1 on scene at Clearview Country Club with tree on fire that apparently took a lightning strike during the night. pic.twitter.com/I770NjVyI1 — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) May 26, 2019

