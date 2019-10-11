Tree comes crashing down on Princeton house

PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree came crashing down on a Princeton house as strong winds impacted the region on Friday.

Crews were dispatched to 180 Beaman Road overnight to find a limb had gone through a first-floor window, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

All residents were safely evacuated.

Power was temporarily cut off to the area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)