SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to remove a tree that fell on top of an ice cream truck and a car in Sutton.

The cars are located on Old Mill Road and were heavily damaged by the tree.

There has been no word on any injuries or what may have caused the tree to come down.

