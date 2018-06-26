COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Boy Scouts officials are offering condolences after a 14-year-old boy from Texas was killed when a tree fell on his tent at a Georgia Boy Scout camp.

Atlanta Area Council Boy Scouts of America CEO Tracy Techau said in a statement the death is a “difficult time for our Scouting family.” The teen was participating in a Scout gathering when the incident occurred Monday at the Bert Adams Scout Camp in Newton County, north of Atlanta.

Newton County Sherriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Alexander told news outlets that powerful storms had rolled through the area downing multiple trees, including the one that fell on the boy’s tent. The teen and other boy scouts were inside the tent when the tree crashed down onto it.

Authorities did not immediately release the teen’s name.

