SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Shrewsbury neighborhood went without power overnight after a tree came crashing down on several utility poles.

Crews responding to the fallen tree in the area of Westwood Road and Surrey Lane found branches and wires scattered across the street.

Shrewsbury police said there was no estimate on how many residences were without power.

No additional information has been released.

