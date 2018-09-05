Tree falls, causes car to flip, land upside down in lake

ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a tree that fell on a road caused a driver’s car to flip and land upside down in a lake.

WMUR-TV reports Richard Abbene, of Hebron, wasn’t seriously injured on Tuesday. He said he was traveling at about 20 mph around a sharp curve in Alexandria when he found himself upside-down in Newfound Lake. He said he didn’t know that a tree had fallen on his car until first responders told him.

Abbene’s wife, Kathleen, said it’s lucky that her husband hates air conditioning, because he had rolled his window down. That allowed him to climb out of his car.

Several other drivers stopped to help.