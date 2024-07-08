MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree fell and blocked a road in Milford Monday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted the tree near the intersection of Central and East streets.

The tree took down power lines, knocking out air conditioning on a hot day.

No other information was immediately available.

