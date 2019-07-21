Tree falls on car, power lines in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree crashed down on power lines and a parked car in Lowell Sunday night, police said.

No one was hurt, but the tree damaged the car. The car’s owner, who lives nearby, said he was not surprised the tree fell, but was surprised it fell when it did.

“I’ve been waiting for that to happen through snowstorms over the years, but the hottest, driest day of the season, you never expect something like that to happen,” said Steve Anderson.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)