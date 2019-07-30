Tree falls on car, power lines in Methuen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree crashed down on power lines and a moving car in Methuen Tuesday afternoon, police said.

No one was hurt, but the tree knocked out power to about 46 residents on Pleasant Street near the City Hall.

National Grid is on the scene working to repair the damage and restore power.

The road has been temporarily closed while crews work to clear away the debris.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)