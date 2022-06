BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents were shocked after a tree crashed down onto three cars in the South End Tuesday.

The tree fell on cars parked on Waltham Street, but no one was injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

A tree came crashing down here in the South End. This is Waltham Street. Neighbors are in shock. @7News pic.twitter.com/UK2j5dQOTK — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) June 7, 2022

