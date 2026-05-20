FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was able to free himself after a tree fell on him, saving others in the process in Framingham on Wednesday.

According to Framingham Fire, around 12:30 p.m., the man, 39, saw the tree falling along Eaton Road and warned an Amazon driver and a DPW worker to get out of the way. The tree then fell on the man after bouncing off a DPW truck.

“Grabbed his hand, helped him get away,” Jason Mestancik said. “It’s obviously nerve-racking, but first things first, gotta make sure he’s okay.”

Fire officials say he was able to free himself before emergency services arrived.

Officials say both the Amazon driver and the DPW worker rendered first aid. He was later taken to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston for treatment.

Framingham fire says the man was an off-duty Waltham firefighter.

“It could happen to anybody walking the street,” Linda Levine, a neighbor, said. “Young families [are] always walking up and down. Things like this happen, you never think it’ll happen to you.”

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