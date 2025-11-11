SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree fell onto Route 9 in Shrewsbury Tuesday evening knocking out power in the area, according to officials.

Police have shut down the Westbound side near the Route 20 intersection while crews work to clean up the mess.

The tree also appeared to have taken out powerlines, which has knocked out service in that area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)