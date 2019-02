DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto an SUV in Duxbury on Monday.

Crews were on scene working to saw the trunk and branches to lift the tree from the vehicle.

There were no injuries.

DXFD handling numerous weather related incidents throughout town. Please use caution if traveling and call 911 if you see wires down. #weather pic.twitter.com/rvl34L4X83 — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 25, 2019

