SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was killed when a tree fell onto a pickup truck in Sutton Tuesday afternoon.

The tree caused major damage to the white truck on Central Turnpike near Route 146.

The son of the driver said his mother was not hurt in the incident. However, the family dog was killed.

SKY7-HD spotted the truck, with a smashed windshield, being carried away from the scene by a flat bed truck.

As of 6 p.m., it was unclear what caused the tree to fall.

One traffic lane was closed while crews cleaned the debris from the roadway.

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)