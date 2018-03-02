Tree falls on woman walking with son in Woburn

WOBURN, MA (WHDH) - A massive tree was uprooted Friday in Woburn and it fell on a woman who was walking nearby with her son.

With wind gusts hitting 50 mph in the area, the tree toppled over around 2:45 p.m. at Main Street and Eaton Avenue and pinned the two.

7’s Sharman Sacchetti reports the woman was on a sidewalk with her elementary-school-aged son after school was dismissed when the tree fell.

The boy was not injured. The woman was taken to Lahey Clinic. She is expected to be OK.

The tree ripped down power lines. Crews are working to clear the mess.

“While the town of Woburn has avoided widespread damage so far, this shows that this is a serious storm,” Mayor Scott Galvin said. “We ask that people only go outside if they absolutely must, and that they take extreme caution while outdoors.”

